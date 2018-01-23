Federal Circuit Rules in Favor of Network-1

Affirms Decision of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rejecting Challenges to the Patentability of a Patent in Cox Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 23, 2018) - Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NTIP) announced today that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the Final Written Decision of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in favor of Network-1 relating to a Covered Business Method Review ("CBM") challenge made by Google, Inc. ("Google") and YouTube, LLC ("YouTube') to the patentability of one of the patents of Network-1's Cox Patent Portfolio.

In April 2015, Google and YouTube petitioned the USPTO in the CBM to cancel as unpatentable the claims of the patent which is one of 22 issued patents of Network-1's Cox Patent Portfolio. In the Final Written Decision, the PTAB ruled that Google had failed to show that any of the thirty-four (34) claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,904,464 were unpatentable. In its opinion, today, the Federal Circuit concluded that "the Board did not err in determining that Google did not meet its burden of proving that the claims of the '464 Patent are unpatentable."

"We are extremely pleased with the decision of the Federal Circuit," said Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO of Network-1. "We have worked very hard with Professor Ingemar Cox to develop and protect the value of his inventions and we will continue to do so," he added.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns fifty (50) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems, the identification of media content, and the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machines to Machine industries and next generation consumer mobile technologies. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its Remote Power Patent and its efforts to monetize its Cox Patent Portfolio, Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio as well as the newly acquired patent portfolio from M2M and IOT Technologies, LLC. Network-1's acquisition strategy is to focus on acquiring high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $119,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2017. Since the acquisition of its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio in May 2013, Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2017 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

