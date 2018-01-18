Eventbrite Welcomes Brian Irving and Omer Cohen to Executive Team

Seasoned Leaders from Airbnb and Great Place to Work(R) Inc. Appointed as Chief Brand Officer and Chief People Officer, Respectively

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2018) - Eventbrite, the world's leading ticketing and event technology platform, today announced it has added two prominent new hires to its executive team. Omer Cohen has joined as Chief People Officer and Brian Irving has been appointed as the company's Chief Brand Officer.

"Building a global brand that people love and a global community that amplifies our values is paramount to our mission of bringing the world together through live experiences," said Julia Hartz, co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite. "Coming off a banner year of growth and momentum, we have a massive opportunity as we look ahead to 2018, but the destination is only a part of our end goal. How we get there -- as both an organization and a brand -- is critically important and I can't think of two better leaders than Brian and Omer to help us achieve success in this journey."

Brian Irving, Chief Brand Officer

As Eventbrite's Chief Brand Officer, Irving will be leading a cross-functional effort to codify the company's global brand strategy, storytelling, and positioning in the market. A tech industry veteran, he joins Eventbrite with two decades of experience building and marketing iconic global brands including Apple, Google, and Airbnb. He also previously served as co-CMO and VP of global digital marketing for Levi Strauss & Co.

"What attracted me to Eventbrite is the power of the platform which brings millions of people together for live experiences every year. The stories of these transformative moments are so inspirational and relatable. We all remember that feeling we got when we went to our first concert or were surrounded by people that share our same passions," said Brian Irving, Chief Brand Officer. "What Julia and the team have created over the past decade is astounding and the opportunity to inspire businesses and entrepreneurs alike is massive. I'm excited to further enhance the company's brand equity as we move into the next ten years of building a lasting company that people both know and love."

Omer Cohen, Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, Cohen is responsible for the growth, development and evolution of Eventbrite's global team of "Britelings," and award-winning company culture. He brings over 25 years of both operational leadership and organizational development experience to the company along with a proven track record of leading teams through periods of extraordinary growth. Prior to Eventbrite, he held leadership roles at the high-tech firms Lytro and DigitalThink, and also served as President of the Great Place to Work Inc., the HR consulting firm best known for selecting Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in America.

"Working at Eventbrite is the ultimate live experience," said Omer Cohen, Chief People Officer of Eventbrite. "We have an incredibly unique culture and I'm thrilled to help identify and amplify our collective strengths to build a high-performing organization and make Eventbrite the career destination for talented individuals in all of our global markets."

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is the world's leading ticketing and event technology platform. The company, which has processed $10 billion in gross ticket sales since inception, powered millions of events in 180 countries in 2017. The Eventbrite platform enabled event creators to bring a variety of live experiences to life for more than 50 million fans in 2017 -- with cost effective, impactful tools, technology, and services. Eventbrite has acquired seven companies, including music ticketing powerhouses, Ticketfly and Ticketscript, to further solidify a fierce commitment to the independent live music industry. Customers include Tribeca Film Festival, Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, Pitchfork Music Festival, and Wanderlust, in addition to top venues and promoters that include Bowery Ballroom, the Brooklyn Bowl, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and The Troubadour. Eventbrite was founded in 2006 by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz, and Renaud Visage. Investors include Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and T. Rowe Price. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/18/11G149541/Images/Brian_Irving_Eventbrite-a1dcb78e00ad96e08cf81c373f10bf33.jpg



Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/18/11G149541/Images/Omer_Cohen_Eventbrite-82e29d67814c90fdb166b91e84f73b9c.jpg

