Yamaha Motor Finance Corp., USA, Promotes Jeff Young to President

CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2018) - Yamaha Motor Finance Corp., USA, (YMFUS) has named Mr. Jeff Young President effective January 1, 2018.

Young joined YMFUS in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for building out Yamaha's new captive finance company. In the company's first few years Young has led the growth of the company launching several key business lines: a non-prime retail installment program, a retail credit card business, and the current transition of the wholesale finance business to an in-house program launching in late 2018.

"I'm excited to lead Yamaha Financial Services as we continue to build out a best-in-class captive finance company," Young said. "Three years ago YMFUS was a drawing on a white-board -- the growing team at Yamaha Financial Services has accomplished an incredible amount in a short period. I'm proud to lead YMFUS into the next phase of growth as we pursue our vision of becoming the leading Powersports lender."

As part of YMFUS's continued growth, Brian Hinchman has been hired to fill the newly created role of Vice President, Wholesale Finance. Hinchman has extensive management experience in financial services, formerly serving as Vice President, Operations of TCF Inventory Finance, and various management roles with both GE Capital, and Transamerica Distribution Finance. In his new role, Hinchman will lead the wholesale finance business transition to an in-house program later in 2018.

"Joining Jeff and the team at Yamaha is a great opportunity to build out the new wholesale lending program," Hinchman said. "I look forward to leading the new team as we deliver a best-in-class program to Yamaha's dealers across our diverse line of products."

"We're extremely fortunate to have Brian join us during this critical period in our growth," Young said. "He brings a passion for building teams and growing businesses. Combined with his personal passion for motorsports, it's a perfect fit for Yamaha Financial Services as we transition to our new in-house program."

About Yamaha Motor Finance Corp., USA

Founded in 2014, Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, (YMFUS) is the captive financing arm of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, and provides retail, wholesale, and commercial financing programs along with service contracts to its 2,200 dealers and nearly 500,000 customers.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATVs and Side-By-Side Vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Golf Cars, Unmanned Helicopters, Power Assist Bicycles, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of dealers in the United States.

Headquartered in California since 1960, YMUS also has facilities in Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. For more information about Yamaha, visit www.YamahaMotorsports.com.

