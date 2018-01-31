PROJECT Debuts NYFW: Men's Line–Up; Partners With NYMD

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROJECT, America's leading menswear dedicated tradeshow, will debut four FW'18 collections from luxury designer Michael Bastian Gray Label, functional clothing line W.R.K, sportswear brand M. Singer and eco-friendly West Coast inspired label Faherty.



Tommy Fazio, Men's Fashion Director of UBM Fashion, selected each brand, which also showcases at PROJECT, to lead the new direction of the trade show format by supporting American talent during New York Fashion Week. This initiative is an evolution of UBM Fashion's newly formed partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) promoting the growth of emerging talent and the fashion industry as a whole.

"We are thrilled to have the platform outside of the trade show floor in New York to champion menswear talent who represent the best of American designers. Having had the privilege of working with each designer at PROJECT, we are excited to assist in presenting their FW'18 collections by supporting CFDA's NYFW: Men's and NYMD," states Tommy Fazio, Men's Fashion Director, UBM Fashion.

Inspirations from the brands FW'18 collections include:

Michael Bastian Gray Label draws from The Pacific Northwest

W.R.K is inspired by the aviator, not only by his occupation, but by his drive to move forward as technology does

M. Singer where nature meets the urban landscape

Faherty weaves together the story of a California road trip

The gallery presentation format will feature 10 looks from each designer and will be held at Skylight Modern, 537 West 27th Street on Monday, February 5th from 3:00 – 4:00pm. To request access to the show please contact PROJECTnyfw@prconsulting.net.

PROJECT will also host a showcase of emerging and burgeoning talent as part of their partnership with New York Men's Day (NYMD) on February 5th. The six designer presentations will be held in two sessions from 10:30am – 12:00pm and 4:30 – 6:00pm at CreativeDriveStudios. Designers include:

Morning

TWENTYMETRICTONS

Selected Homme

Raleigh Denim

Afternoon

Eden of Park

Serge Blanco

Grayers

About PROJECT | Held bi-annually in New York and Las Vegas, PROJECT is the world's preeminent contemporary fashion trade event, encompassing men's, women's, accessories and footwear brands within PROJECT Vegas, PROJECT Women's, THE TENTS, PROJECT New York and PROJECT SOLE New York. Bringing expertise and relevance to the global fashion industry through a highly merchandised approach, PROJECT creates destinations where innovation, commerce and service converge. For more information, please visit www.projectshow.com. For the latest, go to: www.mrketshow.com | http://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/projectny

About UBM Fashion | Uniting the most influential fashion retail decision makers and the world's top fashion brands, UBM Fashion serves the $1 trillion+ worldwide fashion industry through its comprehensive marketplaces in New York (NY Men's and Women's) and Las Vegas (MAGIC). UBM Fashion serves the industry by bringing together great brands and retailers in superbly merchandised shows while providing superior customer service and ultimately presenting end consumers with the best apparel, footwear, accessories, and fashion products.

