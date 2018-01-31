Lee Hnetinka Darkstore CEO to Give Keynote Speech

New York City, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darkstore Founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka will give a Keynote speech to fellow business movers regarding the future of the retail industry in the PSFK Future of Retail 2018 Conference. Important details regarding the current market retail pulse will be discussed thoroughly. With emerging market leaders from diverse industries from beauty and wellness to food and home, the PSFK Conference will run the whole gamut of retail including key ideas for branding, commerce, and logistics.

The PSFK leadership has recognized the market impact of Darkstore especially the much-needed technological disruption of the perceived slowdown found on the retail world. Lee Hnetinka will present key data and information for the Future of Retail 2018 report. The Darkstore Founder and CEO will also give out practicable strategies and plans using the key information found in the report.

Special emphasis will be given to how 2018 retail market sentiment will be shaped by disruptions not only in technology but also evolving consumer tastes. The changes offered by the growing online presence of retail outlets do not detract from having a physical retail outlet, and the keynote speeches will prove how they can create good market synergy to drive more traffic, be it web traffic or foot traffic, for the whole retail ecosystem of a business.

Special consideration will also be given on how to encourage and improve repeat engagement. With members involved in both B2B and B2C sales, the conference will also have presentations on how to build a relationship between the client and the brand.

Darkstore is a rapidly growing technology company that has helped businesses improve company revenues through its 1-hour delivery service. This has made Darkstore a happy marriage of a cutting-edge technology company and a logical and flexible logistics enterprise. By giving a delivery experience that is fast, accessible and honest, Darkstore has helped retailers and customers alike in receiving the merchandise safely. Darkstore has given retailers the ability to add a 1-hour and same-day delivery options, giving said retail companies a better marketing edge over competitors.

Fulfillment centers are extremely important in the current retail world where customers would pay a premium to get the products fast. The leading Business Intelligence platform PSFK has reached out to Darkstore so that members of the PSFK readership can learn how to ride the waves of change present today. The PSFK Future of Retail 2018 Conference will be held at Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave, New York on January 17, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

Darkstore Lee@darkstore.com