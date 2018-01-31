Serabi Gold plc : Total Voting Rights

For immediate release

31 January 2018

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Serabi Gold plc ((AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 700,843,570 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.5p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 700,843,570.

The above figure of 700,843,570 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com

Website: www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP

UK Broker

Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Chris Burrows Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Blytheweigh

Public Relations

Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224