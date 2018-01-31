Gemalto's Discovery Service boosts on-demand connectivity activation for consumer devices worldwide

The new solution allows users to easily activate their mobile subscription of their eSIM-enabled consumer IoT devices

Austin, TX, 31 January 2018 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, announces its new Subscription Management Discovery Service solution. This initiative sets new standards of freedom for all users of eSIM-connected devices, such as smartwatches, tablets, connected PCs and many more. It simplifies the customer's experience of connecting a device 'out-of-the-box' to the cellular network with the offer of their choice. Users simply select their preferred mobile operator, purchase a subscription which is instantly downloaded and activated over-the-air.

Operated by Gemalto, and leveraging its SAS certified environment, this service makes eSIM activation seamless and works for any device. In the case of devices sold independently from a mobile subscription, it removes the hassle of issuing a QR code for activation and automatically gives users the freedom to choose their network. For operator-branded devices, it automatically connects to the operator's back-end to activate the eSIM. This makes adoption of eSIM technology a lot simpler for end-users.

What does Discovery Service offer device makers and mobile operators?

Based on the mobile industry's specifications the 'Root

Discovery Service' concept, offered as a cloud service * by Gemalto enables manufacturers to market innovative devices with a straightforward connectivity set-up experience including the choice of mobile subscription. Mobile operators will have the opportunity to expand their business across a new population of connected devices.





"The Discovery Service will boost eSIM adoption by OEMs and mobile operators as our solution facilitates the service deployment" said Benoit Jouffrey, vice president Connected & Embedded Solutions for Gemalto. "Part of our On-Demand Connectivity offer, this revolutionary service fits into our broader vision to enable a secure* and seamless digital customer journey."

* Our service benefits from the security accreditation (SAS for eSIM) awarded by the GSMA.



