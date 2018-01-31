INNATE PHARMA : Prof. Jean-Yves Blay appointed to the Innate Pharma Supervisory Board

Prof. Jean-Yves Blay appointed to the Innate Pharma Supervisory Board

Marseille, France, January 31, 2018, 7:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announces that Prof. Jean-Yves Blay has been appointed to the Innate Pharma Supervisory Board.

Prof. Blay brings significant experience to the Innate Pharma Supervisory Board. He has held the post of General Director of the Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon, France, since 2014 and in 2016 became Secretary of the Oncology Commission of the French Academy of Medicine. Between 2009 and 2012 he held the position of President of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC).

"I am delighted to be joining the Supervisory Board," commented Prof. Blay. "Innate Pharma is one of the leaders in the field of innate immunity, with an exciting pipeline that offers great opportunities in the immunotherapy of cancer."

Hervé Brailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added: "Jean-Yves's wealth of experience in the research and treatment of cancer is a highly valuable addition to the Innate Pharma Supervisory Board, and we look forward to working closely with him as we advance more of our wholly-owned programs through clinical studies."

Prof. Blay currently holds various other university and hospital positions. He is a member of the European Union Committee of Experts of Rare Disease, the European Commission's Scientific Panel for Health (SPH) and served as a Faculty Coordinator for Sarcoma for the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) between 2012 and 2016. Trained as a medical oncologist with a PhD from the University Claude Bernard in Lyon, his research activities have been focused on the role of immune effector cells and cytokines in cancer. Prof. Blay is a member of various scientific societies and academic expert groups, has been awarded several honors and is the author of more than 200 publications over the last three years.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immunity.

Innate Pharma specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

The Company's broad pipeline includes four first-in-class clinical stage antibodies as well as preclinical candidates and technologies that have the potential to address a broad range of cancer indications with high unmet medical needs.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi. Innate Pharma is building the foundations to become a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma has more than 180 employees and is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421

IPH

9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma's website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors







Innate Pharma



Dr Markus Metzger / Jérôme Marino

Investor relations



Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30



investors@innate-pharma.com



International Media







Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Melissa Gardiner



Tel.: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



InnatePharma@consilium-comms.com French Media







ATCG Press



Marie Puvieux



Mob: +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72



presse@atcg-partners.com





Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de7382af-c8bd-46a9-bb57-775912c4607d