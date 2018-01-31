ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Sponsors Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference 2018

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN) (6497.TT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced that it is an Oak sponsor of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.



The conference is organised by the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and will be held from 31 January to 2 February 2018. Bringing together researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, patients and their caregivers, the conference encourages the engagement of the medical and research communities on cholangiocarcinoma by providing a forum for knowledge and innovation exchange.

During the conference, ASLAN will present a poster on the design of TreeTopp (Treatment Opportunity with varlitinib in biliary tract cancer), a global pivotal trial currently underway to investigate the use of ASLAN's lead asset, varlitinib, in biliary tract cancer. No new data will be presented. Varlitinib was awarded Orphan Drug Designation status by the United States Food and Drug Administration for cholangiocarcinoma, a sub-type of biliary tract cancer.

Dr Bertil Lindmark, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals said, "Given that there are no approved treatment options, there is an urgent need to develop effective therapies that address the global need in cholangiocarcinoma and other forms of biliary tact cancer. ASLAN is proud to support this important meeting, which provides an opportunity for the healthcare community to have the conversations needed to support patients, build awareness, and work towards creating treatment options."

About varlitinib (ASLAN001)

Varlitinib (ASLAN001) is a highly potent, oral, reversible, small molecule pan-HER inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2 and HER4. These receptors can be mutated or overexpressed in many tumors, which can cause excessive proliferative activity and uncontrolled growth. Therefore, by inhibiting the activation of the HER receptors, varlitinib could inhibit proliferation and control tumor growth. Varlitinib is currently being studied in gastric, biliary tract, breast and colorectal cancers. Varlitinib has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States for gastric cancer and cholangiocarcinoma, a sub-type of biliary tract cancer, and was awarded orphan drug designation for the treatment of biliary tract cancer by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea.

About TreeTopp

TreeTopp (Treatment Opportunity with varlitinib in biliary tract cancer) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of varlitinib in second-line biliary tract cancer. Led by Dr Milind Javle at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the global pivotal trial is recruiting patients from the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Australia and other Asian countries.



About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN) (6497.TT) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN's portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN's partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

