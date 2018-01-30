Brad Paisley Pop-up Performance at Sleep Number before Super Bowl LII [IMAGES]

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis, country music superstar Brad Paisley surprised shoppers at the Mall of America today in the Sleep Number store. Paisley performed several songs during the pop-up performance for an overflowing crowd of delighted fans, including "Today," "Celebrity," "Alcohol," "Mud on the Tires," "I'm Gonna Miss Her," – and of course "Go to Bed Early."



Brad Paisley Pop-up Performance at Sleep Number before Super Bowl LII





"It's thrilling to be here in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, and fun to perform for fans like this and especially in the Sleep Number store," said Brad Paisley. "I like Minnesota, I like that you have thousands of lakes and that you stand on top of the ice to fish."

