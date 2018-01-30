Act-On Welcomes Nina Church-Adams as SVP Marketing

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On, the leading provider of Adaptive MarketingTM solutions for fast-growing businesses, welcomed today Ms. Nina Church-Adams as its new Senior Vice President of Marketing.



Ms. Church-Adams has held progressively more leadership roles at Nike and American Express and most recently holding multiple head of marketing roles at Finastra, the third largest FinTech company in the world. Church-Adams brings her significant experience leading global, cross-functional, marketing organizations in fast-growing companies to further drive Act-On's go-to-market strategies.

"I am honored to join the Act-On team in its journey to help marketers anticipate, automate, and accelerate their engagement efforts," said Ms. Church-Adams. "As a marketer myself, I'm passionate about the idea of empowering marketers to do their best work, and am excited that Act-On is poised to be the leader in the next generation of digital marketing engines."

Act-On continues to attract the best and the brightest in the industry as it expands its Portland presence, hiring up to fifty new employees in the first half of 2018. "This is an exciting time where Act-On is actively transforming the marketing automation industry through its new Adaptive Marketing platform," said Kate Johnson, Act-On CEO. "We are delighted to have someone of Nina's caliber join the Act-On team, bringing her deep branding, product marketing and strategic go-to-market expertise to meaningfully accelerate our market impact."

