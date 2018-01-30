Gladstone Land Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (855) 363-1762 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.



About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers, and pays monthly distributions to its stockholders. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2017, its estimated net asset value was $14.15 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 73 farms, comprised of 63,014 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $534 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually; as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company also may acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land has paid 59 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.04425 per month, or $0.531 per year. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com and www.GladstoneFarms.com.

