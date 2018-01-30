Small Business Administration Seeks Financial Monitoring Subscription

Washington, DC, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Small Business Administration (SBA) is currently procuring a subscription for analyzing real-time financial data. They are prepared to award possible three-year contract to the company that can provide this service. The deadline to submit a proposal to the agency is February 5, 2018.

The SBA's subscription must include a variety of different features. They need to be able to monitor real-time and archived data of business mergers, acquisitions, credit ratings to assist in monitoring SBA's lenders, and performance metrics for making comparisons. The agency needs to be able to be download spreadsheets in Excel format as well as, access them via a web-based application. The service should also provide a landing page for each federally regulated lending entity. The contractor will be responsible for training new users on the program and providing client support.

For consideration on this potential three-year contract, eligible businesses must submit their proposal to Contracting Officer Pedro Arritola-Vazquez via email ( Pedro.Arritola-Vazquez@sba.gov ). All businesses must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM).

