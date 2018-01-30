CEOs of Concordia Maritime, d'Amico International Shipping, and Pyxis Tankers to Discuss the Product Tanker Shipping Sector Trends & Outlook

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 11:00 am ET, Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar to discuss the Product Tanker shipping sector.



INTRODUCTORY REMARKS BY

Nicolas Bornozis, President, Capital Link, Inc.

FEATURED PANELISTS

Kim Ullman, CEO – Concordia Maritime (STO:CCOR-B)

Marco Fiori, CEO – d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (BIT:DIS)

Valentios Valentis, Chairman & CEO – Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

MODERATED BY

Christian Wetherbee, Director - Airfreight, Surface & Shipping Research – Citi Research

TOPICS TO BE COVERED

As part of this webinar, the panelists will discuss trends and developments in the product tanker sector, including supply and demand, asset values and freight rates, second hand and newbuild markets, industry consolidation, access to capital -- all key factors affecting the product tanker market today. The discussion will be focused on the sector and not on individual companies.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour. 45 minutes will be allotted for the panel discussion, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

ABOUT CONCORDIA MARITIME

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost-effective and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. The Company's B shares were first listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1984.

For further information, visit the company's website www.concordiamaritime.com

ABOUT D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (DIS) is the d'Amico division operating in the Product Tanker sector, listed since 2007 on the Milan Stock Exchange. It has a modern fleet specialized in the transport of refined petroleum products, serving the main petroleum companies and trading companies. Endorsing MARPOL/IMO* regulations, the Company can also transport vegetable oil and other chemical products. With chartering and operations offices in strategic locations such as Dublin, London, Singapore and Stamford, DIS offers a unique 24/7 client service.

For further information, visit the company's website www.damicointernationalshipping.com.

ABOUT PYXIS TANKERS

We own a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are well positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships, and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.

For further information, visit the company's website: www.pyxistankers.com

ORGANIZER -- CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs.

In addition, Capital Link organizes twelve investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia , all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

