DEINOVE and Oléos, partners in the development of a new cosmetic active ingredient

DEINOVE AND OLEOS, PARTNERS

IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW COSMETIC ACTIVE INGREDIENT

Development of an innovative cosmetic active ingredient combining the exclusive properties of Deinove's strains and Oléos' patented Oleo-eco-extraction process

Commercial launch planned for the end of 2018

Montpellier, 30 January 2018 (6:30pm CET) - DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, announces a partnership with Oléos. The goal is to develop a new 100% natural cosmetic active ingredient combining the exclusive properties of DEINOVE bacteria and the patented Oleo-Eco-Extraction Oléos technology.

Oléos, which is part of the American group Hallstar, has already developed, from its proprietary process, twenty or so active ingredients marketed to cosmetics brands in France and abroad, and continues to expand its range.

To this end, Oléos has selected one of the active strains of the DEINOVE catalog, which offers interesting properties for cosmetics. DEINOVE will now work to optimize the strain production performance, while Oleos will formulate an innovative ingredient by applying its extraction process to this bacterial biomass. The objective is to obtain a stable oily active ingredient with clinically proven efficacy, that is easy to formulate, and which conforms to the requirements of the cosmetics market. The commercial launch is scheduled for the end of 2018.

Anne ROSSIGNOL-CASTERA, General and Scientific Manager of Oleos, said: "We were attracted by the innovative nature of DEINOVE's approach. The strain catalog is very promising in terms of diversity and efficiency, which fits perfectly with our differentiation strategy and innovation model."

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE, added: "This new partnership reinforces our strategy for the development of biosourced cosmetic ingredients. We are excited to collaborate with Oléos to develop what will be our third innovative active ingredient."

ABOUT OLÉOS

Oléos creates next-generation natural, 100% eco-designed cosmetic ingredients, based on its patented oleo-eco-extraction technology. These products rely on the synergy between the properties of vegetable oils together with the bio-molecules naturally present in plants, flowers, fruits and minerals. Created in 2010, Oleos is, since 2016, part of the American company Hallstar, a global specialty chemical company.

www.oleos.fr

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets.

To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:

a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

a genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of customizing these natural "micro-factories" to transform them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 160 international patents. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

Contact details

Emmanuel Petiot

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 (0)4 48 19 01 28

emmanuel.petiot@deinove.com Coralie Martin

Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 48 19 01 60

coralie.martin@deinove.com



ALIZE RP, Press Relations

Caroline Carmagnol / Wendy Rigal

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 54 36 66

deinove@alizerp.com





Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e92c0f4c-db02-4996-b044-61ddc5098ea0