Diana Zitser Recognized as One of the "Top 50 2018 Women Southern California Super Lawyers"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney and Certified Family Law Specialist Diana Zitser announced today that she has been recognized for a fourth time by Super Lawyers of Southern California as one of their "Top 50 Women Southern California Super Lawyers."

Diana P. Zitser, Esq.





Commenting on being listed among the Top 50 Women in Southern California, Ms. Zitser states, "I would like to thank Super Lawyers of Southern California for their continued recognition – it is an honor to be included in a group of women who set the standard for excellence in our profession. My thanks also go out to my legal team, and the many experts that assist us in providing our clients with the high-caliber representation for which our firm has become known."

The founder of the Los Angeles-based Law Offices of Diana P. Zitser, APC, Ms. Zitser is known for her representation of high-net-worth clients on a wide range of family law matters including dissolution and divorce, separation, support modifications, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, property division and complex assets, paternity actions, move-away cases and annulments.

Southern California Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in Southern California receive this distinction. Those Southern California lawyers who receive the highest point totals during the nomination, research and peer review process are further recognized in Southern California Super Lawyers' Top Lists.

Before being named a "Super Lawyer," Ms. Zitser was one of Super Lawyers' "Rising Star" recipients. Since that time, she has been recognized as one of the: "Top 25 Lawyers in the San Fernando Valley" (San Fernando Business Journal), "Ten Most Dependable Family Law Attorneys of the West" (Forbes Magazine), and "The Best Divorce Lawyers in Los Angeles," 2016, 2017, & 2018 (Expertise.com). In 2016, she received LiveWire's "Global Award", and the Law Offices of Diana P. Zitser was named "Family Law Firm of the Year, 2017" by Lawyer Issue Magazine. She is also an "AV Preeminent" rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell – the highest rating a lawyer or a law firm can receive for legal ability and ethical standards. She has a perfect "10.0" rating from legal services website Avvo for peer recognition and client satisfaction, and was the recipient of their "Clients' Choice Award" in 2016.

Ms. Zitser received her Juris Doctorate from Southwestern School of Law in 1997, and has since served as a member of the State Bar of California (Member, Family Law Section). An advocate for giving back to her community, Ms. Zitser serves on the board of the non-profit organization, "CMomA" (www.cmoma.org), which offers support to individuals and couples who seek to adopt children in need.

