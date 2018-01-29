ResponsiveEd Featured at National School Choice Week State Rally

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResponsiveEd, one of the nation's largest charter school operators, played a major role in five days worth of National School Choice Week events culminating with the state-wide Stronger Together rally at Minute Maid Park in Houston on January 27. In addition to hosting a booth at the large-scale weekend event, ResponsiveEd hosted three local rallies across the state during the week and attended an awards reception:

January 23 - (host) Tyler Classical Academy (featuring Councilmember Bob Westbrook)

January 24 - (attendee) Legislative Champions Awards Reception (honoring Gov. Abbott, Lt.

Gov. Dan Patrick, Sen. Larry Taylor, and Rep. Ron Simmons)

January 25 - (host) Premier High School - San Antonio East (featuring State Representative

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins and Windcrest Mayor Dan Reese)

January 26 - (host) Founders Classical Academy of Leander (featuring State Representative

Tony Dale)

"All of the activities we were involved in made the week exciting, and it just goes to show how involved families across the state have become in supporting the right to choose how and where their children are educated," says ResponsiveEd's Online Media Coordinator Berkeley Bryant. "We're proud of our parents, teachers and students for the great support throughout the celebratory week and throughout the rest of the year as well."

At the Houston rally, the ResponsiveEd team shared information about its 70 campuses, gave away wristbands, temporary tattoos, balloons and other items to hundreds of current and prospective students. The Houston event had an attendance of nearly 3,000 people who turned out to support school choice. According to the Texas Charter Schools Association, there are more than 273,000 students enrolled in public charter schools in Texas and another 141,000 on waiting lists.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed

Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed

Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ace786a4-1ea8-4f52-94d7-9e2b86d469ad

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/725b1a9b-a9b2-4e44-be6f-80dcc56ac4cb

Billy Rudolph Responsive Education Solutions 972-316-3663 x379 brudolph@responsiveed.com