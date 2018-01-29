Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Elects New Chair and 2018 Tribal Council

PLACERVILLE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians (Tribe) recently elected its 2018 Tribal Council. Four of the seven Tribal Council seats were up for election. Re-elected were Regina Cuellar and Nicholas Fonseca. Newly elected are Annie Jones and Jessica Godsey Olvera. The three continuing Tribal Council members are Allan Campbell, Brian Fonseca and Malissa Tayaba.



The Tribal Council then elected Regina Cuellar, chairwoman and Malissa Tayaba, vice chair. "I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve the Tribe as Chairwoman. I look forward to representing the Tribe in its many endeavors," said Cuellar.

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians is a federally recognized tribe located in Placerville, Calif.

