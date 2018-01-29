greenlight promotes expert in creative brand experience, Todd Lancaster, to Chief Creative Officer and co-owner

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent creative branding agency greenlight is excited to announce the promotion of former creative director Todd Lancaster to Chief Creative Officer and agency co-owner.



A veteran in the Dallas/Fort Worth advertising industry, holding previous creative positions at The Marketing Arm, Schaefer Advertising Co. and Epsilon@Purple, Lancaster is a leader in creative and experiential branding, and an expert in building strong creative teams.

With this promotion, Lancaster becomes the agency's first chief creative officer, after joining the team as creative director in October 2016.

As a partner, Lancaster will continue working alongside Co-Founders CEO Erik Herskind and COO Olivia Cole, while adding vested interest in the financial performance of the company – and future growth.

"Our mission has always been to maintain strong culture as our agency grows, and bringing Todd into our partnership solidifies that mission – we'll continue to get better as we get bigger," Cole said.

"Erik and Olivia have allowed me to help shape greenlight's identity, and as true explorers we've built a diverse team of creative thinkers that is placing us in a category of our own," Lancaster stated. "I can't wait to continue creatively leading our current clients and identifying the right kind of opportunities to share our creative vision."

As chief creative officer, in addition to his current duties, Lancaster will spend more time developing new business and nurturing client relationships. He will continue mentoring and leading the creative team at greenlight, as well as dedicate time to talent acquisition.

"To be a great creative leader, you have to have a clear vision for the future; you need to be able to inspire big thinking and you must forever be exploring ‘what's next.' Todd has delivered on all three since the day he joined our agency," Cole said.

Herskind added, "He's attracted best-in-class-talent, and continues a relentless pursuit to deliver great work for our clients. We're thrilled to see him take on this new role."

Todd has been an essential part of greenlight's move into more experience-focused and creative branding work for clients including Gold's Gym, La Quinta Returns and La Quinta's Military Initiative, La Cantera Resort & Spa, Dallas' Café Momentum, The Statler and Oregon's Inn at Arch Cape.

Additionally Lancaster will pursue creative opportunities for HOWDO, an inspired meeting venue founded by greenlight. Currently, Lancaster, Herskind and Cole are developing goDO sessions – a unique 1-2 day experience combining the talent of greenlight and the amenities of HOWDO – customized for new business prospects, as well as clients.

