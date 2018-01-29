EIGHT PRINT EXCELLENCE AWARDS FOR FLOTTMAN COMPANY

Northern Kentucky - Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flottman Company and their marketing component FUSIONWRX were recognized with two (2) SILVER and six (6) BRONZE honors in this year's Printing Industry Association's annual awards. Flottman entered eight pieces into this year's competition and all eight projects received recognition.

FUSIONWRX, a Flottman Company Look Book for Cincinnati Mine Machinery takes SILVER!



Sue Flottman Steller - President of Flottman Company & FUSIONWRX









Flottman Company WON the following awards:

2 Silver Awards

6 Bronze Awards

The 2017-18 Print Excellence Awards is an annual competition hosted by the Printing Industries of Northern Kentucky • Ohio (PIANKO). This year the competition received 350 entries from 43 different companies across 35 different categories. Entries are judged for quality, design, craftsmanship and production.

All entries were critically judged by two officials; Ken Eberhart of Merrick Printing Company (Louisville, Kentucky) and Jeff Ekstein, Willow Printing Group (Ontario, Canada). According to the Print Industry Association's President, Jim Cunningham, "This year's highly experienced judging panel combined over 50 years of print experience. The judges were extremely impressed with the incredible variety of work, the degree of production excellence and the true dedication to the craft."

Flottman's award winning entries included logo design, corporate communications, collateral materials, direct mailers, event programs and trade show collateral. The Flottman partners for whom the work was commissioned will each receive their own copy of the award.

The most decorated piece for Flottman Company and FUSIONWRX was the corporate communications look book for Cincinnati Mine Machinery Company. This piece received acknowledgement for graphic design, printing and binding. The team at FUSIONWRX compiled, designed and constructed the look book as a means for the Cincinnati Mine Machinery Company to demonstrate their vast product selection and industry leading technical features.

"It is my pleasure to present our entire team with these eight honors, it is because of them that we are able to maintain this award winning standard of performance" shared Sue Steller, President - Flottman Company.

Flottman Company is a third generation, family owned and operated printing company specializing in miniature printed and folded instruction for use leaflets (IFUs), direction for use leaflets (DFUs) and Food and Drug Administration required medical content inserts. Flottman is the parent company of FUSIONWRX, a strategic marketing firm specializing in strategic corporate communications and multi-channel marketing. Our team can design, produce and promote award winning projects.

About Printing Industries of Ohio • Northern Kentucky: www.pianko.org

Printing Industries of Ohio • Northern Kentucky serves nearly 300 commercial printing companies and suppliers to the industry. The Association provides a broad range of products and services to its membership. Printing Industries of Ohio • Northern Kentucky is an affiliate of the national Printing Industries of America, the largest graphic arts association in the world. For more information on Printing Industries of Ohio • Northern Kentucky and Printing Industries of America please visit www.pianko.org

About the Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com

Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com – Flottman Company is a privately held, family owned, 96-year young print manufacturing facility headquartered in Northern Kentucky. Flottman specializes in the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literature. The company has been named Printer of the Year by The Printing Industries of Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and Tri-State Family Business of the Decade by the University of Cincinnati. Flottman Company: One Company, Many Solutions is also home to FUSIONWRX (Marketing Specialists) and Rxperts Group (Total Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions.) Flottman Company is currently overseen by the third generation of Flottmans, Sue Flottman Steller and Peter Flottman. www.FlottmanCo.com.

