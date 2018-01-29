71% of employers are not prepared for the legalization of marijuana, according to HRPA, Business of Cannabis and Public Services Health & Safety Association survey

Toronto, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana legalization has been looming large on the horizon for Canadian employers – yet the vast majority are still not prepared for how legalization may impact the workplace.

A full 71 per cent of employers are still not prepared for the legalization of marijuana, according to a new survey by HRPA, Business of Cannabis (BofC) and Public Services Health & Safety Association (PSHSA).

The top concern for HR professionals is ensuring safe workplaces; 47.8 per cent cited this as their most pressing issue, according to the January 2018 survey of 680 HRPA members.

Further clarity on best practices is also a concern, as employers report they are seeking guidance, guidelines and sample policies in order to best address the legalization of marijuana in their workplace.

The new survey builds on HRPA's 2017 research report, entitled Clearing the Haze: The Impacts of Marijuana in the Workplace.

"Employers are simply not yet equipped with the knowledge and the resources they need to ensure that their workplaces are prepared for legalized marijuana. Balancing these legal changes with the imperative to provide a safe workplace for all is a challenging transition – and employers need the right tools for the job," said Scott Allinson, VP of Public Affairs at the Human Resources Professionals Association.

"The Canadian public is widely supportive of the decriminalization," said Jay Rosenthal, Co-Founder and President of Business of Cannabis. "However, BofC research suggests the industry could do more around safety and responsible use. With medical and recreational cannabis rates expected to rise, a deeper understanding and training is required for workplaces to effectively navigate forward. We look forward to working with HRPA and others like PSHSA to address these gaps."

"It is important that workplaces focus on creating safe environments and helping workers stay healthy at work as we move through the transition to legalization," said Kim Slade, Director of Emerging Markets and Commercialization at PSHSA, one of Ontario's designated health and safety associations. "While some workplaces feel they have policies and procedures in place to address health and safety concerns, others are looking for clarity on what legalization means to their workplace health and safety practices, specifically as it relates to safety-sensitive roles."

Media are invited to attend an expert panel on the research results at HRPA's 2018 Annual Conference & Trade Show. The panel will take place February 1, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, Room 802A. Media passes are available upon request.

To join the conversation about the workplace impacts of marijuana legalization, connect with us online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHRPA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HRPA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hrpa_organization/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/63631/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HRPATV

ABOUT HRPA: The Human Resources Professionals Association protects the public interest by governing and regulating the professional practice of its more than 23,000 member registrants. HRPA advances the professionalization of HR and acknowledgment of the profession as a key driver of organizational success by: Ensuring competent and ethical HR practice, creating compelling value propositions for all in HR to become members, providing strong and respected designations based on a globally recognized body of knowledge, and validation of that capability through rigorous examination and supervision of experience. Learn more about HRPA's work by visiting https://www.hrpa.ca.

ABOUT BUSINESS OF CANNABIS: Business of Cannabis is the authoritative platform for news, analysis and insights into the business of Canada's cannabis sector. We produce original multi-platform content and cross-sector coverage, to serve those working in and alongside the industry. We believe that expert information empowers professionals to leverage opportunities and navigate obstacles. Find Business of Cannabis at http://businessofcannabis.ca

ABOUT PUBLIC SERVICES HEALTH & SAFETY ASSOCIATION: PSHSA works with Ontario's public and broader public sector workers and employers, providing occupational health and safety training, resources and consulting to reduce workplace risks and prevent occupational injuries and illnesses.

SOURCE Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA)

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/692cfcbe-13fb-4a88-9615-4d535bbd3905

Liz Bernier Human Resources Professionals Association (416) 923-2324 ext. 324 lbernier@hrpa.ca Jay Rosenthal Co-Founder & President, Business of Cannabis (416) 705-8382 jrosenthal@businessofcannabis.ca