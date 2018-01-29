Fibra Inn Announces Call to General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on February 16, 2018

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV:FINN13) (OTC:DFBRY) ("Fibra Inn" or "the Company"), a Mexican real estate investment trust internally managed specializing in the hotel industry serving the business traveler with global brands, announced today the following:



CALL TO AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF THE REAL ESTATE TRUST CERTIFICATES ("CBFIs"), TICKER SYMBOL "FINN13", ISSUED BY DEUTSCHE BANK MEXICO S.A., INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE, WHICH ACTS AS ISSUER FOR THE TRUST F/1616 "FIBRA INN," TO BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 16, 2018.

In accordance with Articles 68 of Mexican Securities Market Law, 217, 218, 219, 220 and 221 of the Securities and Credit Transactions Law, Clause 8.1 of Trust F/1616 ("the Trust "), the Company calls all holders (the " Holders ") of the CBFIs , of ticker symbol "FINN13", issued by the Trust, to the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (the " Meeting ") that will take place at 10:00 a.m. on February 16, 2018, in the offices of Deutsche Bank México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, at the Torre Virreyes, Pedregal 24, 20th Floor, Colonia Molino del Rey, C.P. 11040, delegación Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, in order to discuss and approve the following:

MEETING AGENDA

Proposal, analysis and approval to modify the qualified majority percentage required for making certain decisions, due to the difficulty in reaching such a high quorum for attendance of Holders at the Meetings. Currently, the required minimum is a favorable vote of 89% of the total number of CBFIs outstanding. This level of attendance has only been reached once by Fibra Inn. The historical average attendance at Fibra Inn's Meetings has been 78.38% of the total number of CBFIs outstanding. It is considered that, due largely to the fact that some intermediaries do not have discretionary contracts with their Holders, and, even when they do have them, they do not consider it necessary to participate in some of the Meetings, maintaining the percentage at 89% of the qualified majority represents the possibility of not reaching approvals at these Meetings if the 89% minimum quorum is not reached, despite having a total number of favorable votes of the CBFIS represented at these Meetings. Therefore, the proposal is to reduce the required minimum to 75% of the CBFIs outstanding, in order to reach agreements that require a qualified majority, given that, currently, the majority of companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange utilize this percentage.

Appointment of special delegates to fulfill the resolutions approved during the Meeting.

Transcription, drafting and approval of the meeting minutes.

In accordance with Article 221 of the Securities and Credit Transactions Law, in order to attend the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders must present admission cards corresponding to their CBFIs, issued by the Common Representative. Therefore, prior to the meeting, shareholders must first present their certificates, or a receipt of deposit of certificates issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. at CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, located in Cordillera de los Andes, #265, 2nd Floor, Colonia Lomas de Chapultepec, Delegación Miguel Hidalgo, C.P. 11000, Mexico City, to Monica Jimenez Labora Sarabia (mjimenezlabora@cibanco.com), in accordance with the regulations established by Mexican Securities Market Law, between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm, Monday through Friday, from the date of this announcement and until at least one business day prior to the date of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. In exchange for these documents, the Company will issue admission cards, which will include the name of the Holder and the number of CBFIs represented. No one will be admitted to the Meeting without these documents present.

Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by proxy, either by one or more persons designated by power of attorney or as otherwise authorized by law, in accordance with the requirements established by Article 49, Section III of Mexican Securities Market Law.

The information and documents related to each of items of the Meeting Agenda for the EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING are available to Holders 10 (ten) days prior to the Meeting date, in the offices of the Common Representative and may also be accessed on the Trust's website at www.fibrainn.mx.

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico aimed at the business traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. Additionally, the Company has development agreements. These hotels enjoy some of the industry's top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or "CBFIs") on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FINN13"; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol "DFBRY".

