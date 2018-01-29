Norsk Hydro: Hydro starts production at technology pilot

Today, Hydro started producing the first aluminium metal at the technology pilot in Karmøy, marking the start of verifying at an industrial scale the world's most climate-and energy efficient aluminium technology.

"We're now producing aluminium in the technology pilot, and we are very excited that we can now start to use this technology at an industrial scale," says Hilde Merete Aasheim, Executive Vice President for Hydro's Primary Metal business area.

Compared to the world average, the Hydro-developed technology will use 15 percent less energy in aluminium production and has the lowest CO 2 footprint in the world. The low energy consumption, coupled with high productivity, means that Hydro can safely say that the technology pilot in Karmøy will be a world leader.

"Through the technology pilot we have developed the world's best electrolysis technology: low energy consumption, high productivity, and a low environmental footprint," Aasheim says.

The groundbreaking technology pilot consists of physical technology elements and a much improved process control system. Several of these elements can be tailored for and used in Hydro's existing aluminium plants, which is why the technology is not only good news for Karmøy, but for all of Hydro's primary aluminium plants.

The technology pilot is designed with an annual production capacity of approximately 75,000 tonnes, consisting of 48 cells running on the HAL4e technology (12.3 kWh/kg) and 12 cells using the HAL4e Ultra technology (11.5-11.8 kWh/kg). Total costs are estimated at NOK 4.3 billion, consisting of net project costs of NOK 2.7 billion and around NOK 1.6 billion in support from Enova.



Investor contact

Even Simonsen

+47 97953364

Even.Simonsen@hydro.com



Media contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com