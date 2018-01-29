Company Update Webinar

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company") (ASX:BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, is pleased to announce that it will provide a company update to investors via a webinar on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 9.00am (AEDT).



Interested investors can register for the webinar on the Company's website at: https://ir.brainchipinc.com/quarterly-update and may submit questions in advance to: brainchipupdate@brainchipinc.com.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new spiking neural network technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

