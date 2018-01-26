Nuance Appoints Sanjay Vaswani to its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced that the Nuance Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Sanjay Vaswani, Managing Partner of the Center for Corporate Innovation, to Nuance's Board of Directors. Mr. Vaswani is expected to join the Board in early February.

Mr. Vaswani has more than 30 years' experience working within the technology and healthcare industries. He has served as a Managing Partner of the Center for Corporate Innovation since 1990 where he works with and advises hundreds of top technology and healthcare executives. Previously, he worked at McKinsey & Company and also held several positions at Intel Corporation. Mr. Vaswani previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. from April 2004 until the sale of Brocade to Broadcom Ltd. in November 2017, and has in the past served as a member of the Board at Blue Star Infotech Ltd. and Persistence Software, Inc.

"Sanjay's leadership capabilities and prior Board experience, together with his global perspective, will offer unique and valuable insights to our Board," said Paul Ricci, chairman and CEO, Nuance. "The Company will draw upon his deep expertise in healthcare and technology as we advance our solutions and our presence in these markets. We are excited to welcome Sanjay to the Board and look forward to working closely with him during our next chapter of growth."

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Richard Mack

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5000

Email: richard.mack@nuance.com