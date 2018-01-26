SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2018 – AMC

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC") (NYSE:AMC) between December 20, 2016 and August 1, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) Carmike's operations had been experiencing a prolonged period of financial underperformance due to a protracted period of underinvestment in its theaters; (2) Carmike had experienced a significant loss in market share when its loyal patrons migrated to competitors that had renovated and upgraded their theaters; (3) AMC was able to retain only a small number of Carmike's loyalty program members after the Carmike acquisition; and (4) these issues were having a material adverse effect on Carmike's operations and theater attendance.

If you suffered a loss in AMC you have until March 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

