MEDIA ADVISORY: FSWC Hosts Holocaust Education Conference in Recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 27 and 28, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) will host its third annual National Policy Conference on Holocaust Education in Toronto. The conference is held in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



Canadian educators, law enforcement officials and business leaders will be in attendance for this innovative and impactful conference experience that will feature renowned Holocaust and human rights educators and experts, who will focus discussions on best practices in and the future of Holocaust education. FSWC will also launch its Jewish Heritage Month guidebook for Canadians at the conference.

"The importance of educating youth about the Holocaust will never diminish, which is why it's critical to ensure today's educators understand how to approach this difficult topic with their students and are prepared for future changes in how the Holocaust is taught in schools," said FSWC President and CEO Avi Benlolo. "As communities around the world commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are reminded of the important role education plays in ensuring a tragedy like the Holocaust is not repeated."



WHAT: National Policy Conference on Holocaust Education WHERE: Novotel North York, 3 Park Home Avenue, North York, ON M2N 6L3 WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2018, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Sunday, January 28, 2018, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. WHO: John Malloy, TDSB Director of Education; The Honourable Irwin Cotler, P.C., O.C.; Liebe Geft, Director of Museum of Tolerance; Wendy Lower, Acting Director of the Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies; Holocaust survivors and educators; Avi Benlolo, FSWC President and CEO; and much more.

Click here for more information about the conference and for a full list of speakers.

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) is a top Jewish human rights foundation in Canada's organized Jewish community. It directly impacts over 100,000 people each year and 500,000+ peripherally. FSWC is committed to countering racism and antisemitism and to promoting the principles of tolerance, social justice and Canadian democratic values through advocacy and educational programs including workshops, Freedom Day, Spirit of Hope Benefit, Tools for Tolerance and the widely acclaimed Tour for Humanity. FSWC is affiliated with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an international Jewish human rights organization headquartered in Los Angeles which has won two Academy Awards, has built two Museums of Tolerance (with a third being built in Jerusalem) and is an NGO at the United Nations, UNESCO, OAS, OSCE, the Council of Europe and the Latin American Parliament. Visit us at www.fswc.ca.

