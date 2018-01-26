The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on Friday, March 9, 2018 to shareholders of record as of Friday, February 23, 2018.



About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in the U.S. and certain other countries by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. We maintain a minority interest in TruGreen®, the largest residential lawn care service business, and in Bonnie Plants®, the largest marketer of edible gardening plants in retail channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.



