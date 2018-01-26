Arbitration Judgment Issued in Image Sensing Systems Lawsuit with Econolite

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. ("ISS") (NASDAQ:ISNS) has received a binding arbitration award related to its arbitration with Econolite Control Products, Inc. ("Econolite"), the exclusive distributor of ISS' Autoscope® products in North America. In the award, ISS is to pay Econolite $262,000 for unused RTMS® inventory and $246,000 for RTMS royalties. ISS was awarded $205,000 for RTMS royalties already paid to Econolite. ISS had recorded $303,000 of expense in its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which will be reflected in its financial statements to be included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.



Chad Stelzig, President and CEO of ISS, said, "We feel strongly that there was a solid contractual agreement with Econolite that favored ISS' position in the arbitration and that we could successfully defend against all elements of the claim Econolite filed against ISS. In the end, we prevailed in some elements of the arbitration but not others. However, we respect the arbitrator's decision and want to put this issue behind us as we work with Econolite to grow the Autoscope market share in North America."

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

