Press Release: Founders Classical Academy of Leander and State Representative Tony Dale Recognize National School Choice Week

LEANDER, Texas, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Classical Academy of Leander, a ResponsiveEd public charter school, welcomed Texas State Representative District 136 Tony Dale as its keynote speaker for a National School Choice Week celebration at the campus on January 26. Dale addressed parents and students about the importance of having a choice when it comes to how we educate our children in Texas.

"We are thankful to Representative Dale and other legislators who fight for school choice and realize how important it is for families to decide how and where their children are educated," says Founders Classical Academy of Leander Headmaster Kathleen O'Toole. "We believe that parents, as the ones who know their children best, have the right and the responsibility to choose where their children are educated."

Started in 2011, National School Choice Week has grown into the world's largest celebration of opportunity in education. January 21 - 27 is National School Choice Week 2018 and the Texas events culminate with a statewide rally at Minute Maid Park in Houston on January 27.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

