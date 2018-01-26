San Antonio Public Charter Schools Join Forces for National School Choice Week Rally

WINDCREST, Texas, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio public charter school operators came together on January 25 in recognition of National School Choice Week. The collaborative rally took place at ResponsiveEd's Premier High School - San Antonio East in Windcrest and featured Windcrest Mayor Dan Reese along with keynote speaker Texas State Representative District 120 Barbara Gervin-Hawkins.

The two staunch supporters of school choice addressed the crowd of more than 100 participants including representatives from area public charter schools including BASIS, Compass Rose, Great Hearts, Heritage Academy, KIPP and ResponsiveEd.

"The strong support for schools of choice in the San Antonio area is evident as seen by the number of charter school systems, parents and students who came together for this celebration," said ResponsiveEd Director of Communications Billy Rudolph. "We're fortunate to live in a community and a state that understands the importance of giving options to parents who can decide what kind of education is best for their children and families."

In addition to hearing inspiring words from State Representative Gervin-Hawkins and Windcrest Mayor Dan Reese, the crowd was entertained with cheerleading and choir performances by students at Heritage Academy along with food, games, music and prizes awarded for an art contest. January 21 - 27 is National School Choice Week 2018 and the Texas events culminate with a statewide rally at Minute Maid Park in Houston on January 27.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

