Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and TCDI Announce On-Campus Legal Technology Lab and Hands-On Training Program

Greensboro, NC, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a pioneer in legal technology, has announced a partnership with Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law to create a new legal technology lab and training program. The program offers C|M|LAW students, graduates and local contract attorneys the opportunity to gain valuable real-life experience while providing cost-effective legal services to TCDI's corporate and law firm clients.

"This innovative partnership with TCDI will provide students opportunities to learn cutting-edge legal technologies while working with TCDI's sophisticated clients," said C|M|LAW Dean Lee Fisher. "The Tech Lab is one of several exciting programs in our new C|M|LAW Tech Initiative that emphasize C|M|LAW's commitment to equipping students and legal professionals with the tools and knowledge required for modern legal practice."

The Tech Lab is part of the new C|M|LAW Tech Initiative that includes:

The Cybersecurity and Privacy concentration, and planned legal tech certificate for JD and MLS students,

A new eDiscovery online professional certificate program for litigation support professionals,

A legal tech CLE series featuring programs on current topics including cybersecurity, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT),

A legal tech summer bootcamp program for practicing attorneys and law students.

"Cleveland-Marshall College of Law is a visionary in legal education and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to build this facility and develop the training program," said Bill Johnson, CEO of TCDI. "This unique on-campus program will help train the next generation of legal professionals and provide our clients with an alternative to costly services including document review, exhibits coding and legal research."



The program is housed in a dedicated and secure on-campus center within the law school library. Students and local contract attorneys will use TCDI's review platform to deliver quality, time-saving legal services. Using a blended approach of technology and process, attorney project managers will oversee all work performed in the center and work under the direct supervision and guidance of outside or in-house counsel.

Mark Smolik, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer on the DHL legal team, applauded the program saying, "C|M|LAW students will benefit significantly from this forward-thinking collaboration. The program provides opportunities for students to work on a team providing sophisticated legal services to ‘real-world' clients, while training the next generation of lawyers to provide pragmatic and business-oriented services."

Representatives from TCDI and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law will be on site at Legalweek in New York January 30 – February 1, 2018 in booth 1514 to discuss the new program.

About TCDI

For 30 years, TCDI® (Technology Concepts & Design, Inc.) has been a pioneer in the legal market empowering law firms and corporations to secure, discover, analyze and defend critical data. Specializing in large-scale litigation case management, eDiscovery, managed document review, computer forensics and cybersecurity, our team of experts understands our clients' specific data challenges. Visit www.tcdi.com for more information.

About Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University is a student-centered law school dedicated to creating the opportunity for its students to become leaders in law, business, nonprofit agencies and government. With 120 years of experience, Cleveland-Marshall remains at the forefront of legal education innovation, having launched one of the country's first law school-based solo practice incubators and establishing the region's first Master of Legal Studies program. Learn more at www.law.csuohio.edu or by following @cmlawschool.



About Cleveland State University

Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution that provides a dynamic setting for Engaged Learning. With 17,000-plus students, ten colleges and schools and more than 175 academic programs, CSU was again chosen for 2018 as one of America's best universities by U.S. News & World Report. Find more information at www.csuohio.edu.

Alexis Robbins 661-644-8329 a_robbins@tcdi.com