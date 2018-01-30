"NEW TO THE STREET" Airing Sunday January 28, 2018 @ 1:30 P.M. on Fox Business Network; Features Generali Global Assistance on its Partnership With Deposits.com – Personal ID Protection

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

"NEW TO THE STREET" announces its upcoming airing on the FOX Business Network, January 28, 2018. The show features Generali Global Assistance which will discuss the recently announced partnership with Deposits.com on identity protection and resolution services for individuals. Also, the show interviews for their first appearances, Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC:BIEI), Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AGTK), and Strikeforce Technologies, Inc. (OTC:SFOR). The show airs this Sunday, January 28, 2017 at 1:30 PM Eastern/3:30 PM Pacific, nationwide on the FOX Business Network -- reaching 95 million homes. Check your local cable provider's channel line-up to find Fox Business Network in your area.



Eugenia Buggs, Vice President Global Marketing, Identity and Digital Protection Services at Generali Global Assistance, states, "Generali Global Assistance is thrilled to be partnering with Deposits.com to extend identity theft protection to an audience that is proactive in ensuring long-term financial wellness. Our commitment to minimizing the global risk of identity-related fraud through education, online data protection tools, monitoring and alerts, as well as white-glove service for those who may have become victims aligns with Deposits.com's bold, new mission."

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings stated, "I am extremely pleased that Agritek Holdings has been given the opportunity to represent the cannabis sector on the Fox Business Network channel to a nationwide audience. This extraordinary opportunity to tell our story as a leader within the cannabis sector to potentially over ninety-five million households around the country is a tremendous opportunity for our Company. The ‘NEW TO THE STREET' interview will provide a business updates on our Pueblo, Colorado CBD farm operation, our Canadian cannabis friendly bed and breakfast opening this year, and our expanding operations in California, Colorado and Puerto Rico. The Company will also demonstrate its new technology platform ‘Herbi' on the show where patients located in California can order products online from participating dispensaries and home delivery services. I truly believe our value proposition and position within the sector will continue to rise as we gain further exposure to an international audience and expand our shareholder base as we continue to execute on our unique strategy within the cannabis sector of land ownership and brand royalties."

"I am glad to be on ‘NEW TO THE STREET' for our first time, especially when we just kicked off our subsidiary blockchain company, BlockSafe Technologies, Inc.®, and are moving into a period where StrikeForce will be growing in revenues shortly," stated Mark Kay, CEO of Strikeforce Technologies, Inc.

"It is really fantastic that Generali Global Assistance, a leader in helping others in their time of need for over 5 decades, and one of the first companies to offer identity theft resolution in the United States partnered with the fin-tech company Deposits.com Resources Corp. I am excited as the anchor of ‘NEW TO THE STREET' that we are able to get the word out on this new partnership, showing the importance of protecting personal identities," stated Ken Evseroff.

Look for details about "NEW TO THE STREET'S" upcoming show in February, 2108, introduces for the first time, Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OTC:OCSY), JRS Holdings, Inc. (OTC:TAPP), Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GWTI), and My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ). Also, Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC) appears for its first interview of a 6-part series. And returning to the studio, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV) and Generali Global Assistance.

JRS Holdings Corporation, a diversified holdings corporation, formed to acquire and manage conglomerate operating businesses in telecommunications, mass marketing, research and development, bio-technology, renewable green energy solar, agriculture products, water and beverage distribution, and construction. As a GC contractor, JRS offers the next generation of dynamic products and services to add value to its internal and external shareholders.

Known as a service oriented company, equipped with proven leadership, management principles, knowledge, and industry expertise that drives the JRS vision to deliver innovation, quality, service, and results through effective collaboration within the industries it serves. JRS Holdings' built its philosophy upon harnessing, managing and transferring knowledge across generations as a continuous learning organization to increase its global markets niche.

ABOUT "NEW TO THE STREET:"

"NEW TO THE STREET" a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming, provides inside look into the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "New to the Street" airs as paid TV programming and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and viewed on other select International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that is contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information for:

"New To The Street"

Adam Becker

(631) 465-0284

Adam.becker@newtothestreet.com

StrikeForce Technologies' IR Contact

Mark L. Kay

CEO

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Premier Biomedical, Inc.

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Pain Relief Meds

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

www.AgritekHoldings.com

305.721.2727

info@agritekholdings.com