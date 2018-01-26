CTI Announces Emerging Leaders Sponsorship with AMGA

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI is delighted to announce the sponsorship of two inaugural leadership events during the AMGA 2018 Annual Conference in Phoenix, March 7-10. Both events are part of AMGA's new program for emerging leaders in health care.



This exclusive program will equip rising leaders at medical groups and health systems across the country with the knowledge, insights, and connections needed to succeed now and in the future. It will be comprised of individuals such as potential successors, new board members, department chairs and service line leads who have been nominated by their organization's leadership to participate in this program.

At the conference, CTI will sponsor the emerging leaders luncheon, featuring Ashok Rai, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Prevea Health and chair of the AMGA Board of Directors, as well as an evening networking event featuring bowling and other games. The sponsorship is part of CTI's ongoing commitment to supporting transformational learning opportunities for healthcare leaders around the world.

Mo Kasti, CEO and founder of CTI explains, "Emerging leaders play an important role in the future of healthcare. AMGA has proven itself to be highly effective at providing educational tools for these individuals, and there is a strong alignment between our two organizations' commitment to transformational leadership.

"We are looking forward to an insightful luncheon and a night of connection with new friends and bowling!"

If you are a medical group or health system leader wishing to nominate individuals from your institution, please visit the AMGA website (https://commerce.amga.org/i4a/forms/index.cfm?id=277&_zs=IpgLU1&_zl=OCOU4) to complete the form with information for your emerging leader nominees. There is no limit to the number of emerging leaders from your organization.

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of health care in America. AMGA members provide care to one in three Americans and are recognized for their excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, cost-effective care.

CTI is a transformation company that partners with clients to achieve success through five foundational practices – leadership, culture, strategy, innovation and performance. CTI customizes its engagements for the client's unique terrain resulting in significant, sustainable and measurable improvements. CTI specializes in partnering with health care, education and information technology industries.

For more information contact:

Julie Bedford, CTI

813.333.1401

jbedford@ctileadership.com