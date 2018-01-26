IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER FOR ALL OWNERS OF THE CRYPTO COMPANY: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons and entities that acquired securities of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) from August 21, 2017 through December 18, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the filed lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

The Crypto Company unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the company's stock; and



as a result, The Crypto Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 19, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") temporarily suspended trading in the securities of The Crypto Company after shares had risen more than 17,000% in less than three months. The SEC stated there were "concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace" about compensation paid for promotion of the company and statements in SEC filings about plans of company insiders to sell their shares of The Crypto Company's common stock. The SEC also announced that questions have arisen concerning potentially manipulative transactions in The Crypto Company's stock in November 2017.

