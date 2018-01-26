IMPORTANT XUNLEI LIMITED INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who suffere

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XNET) and in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of shareholders who purchased Xunlei securities during the period between October 10, 2017 and January 11, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



Investors who have incurred losses in Xunlei Limited are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Xunlei Limited and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than March 20, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Xunlei Limited.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Xunlei had engaged in unlawful financial activity;



OneCoin was a form of disguised Initial Coin Offering;



Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial Miner Offering; and



consequently, Defendants' statements about Xunlei's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 12, 2017, Xunlei initiated its blockchain-based product "OneCoin" to the market. Xunlei customers could then receive OneCoin for contributing their bandwidth and use OneCoin to purchase Company products, goods and services.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.