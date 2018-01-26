Nokia opens Cloud Collaboration Hubs to enable operators to realize their cloud strategies

Press Release

Opens a Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hub in Singapore to efficiently provide multivendor cloud wise services to operators

Further Collaboration Hubs will be opened in Irving, US and Reading, UK in February

Hubs enable operators to visualize, develop and execute tailored use cases based on their cloud strategies

26 January 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is strengthening its cloud and data center services by opening a Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hub in Singapore. Another hub will be opened in Irving, Texas in February 2018, to be followed by a third one in Reading, UK. The hubs are execution centers where multivendor cloud services from strategy and design to execution and delivery are provided. They offer innovative tooling and automation, as well as DevOps based cloud development and delivery.





The Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hubs include a multivendor lab set-up with experts co-located to help operators visualize, develop and execute tailored use cases based on their cloud strategies. The global network of hubs provide support to operators to speed up their transition to cloud. The Cloud Collaboration Hub is an evolution of the Cloud Design Center, opened in 2016 in the UK, which has already been delivering multivendor cloud solutions to operators globally.

The Cloud Collaboration Hubs are supported by a network of cloud delivery centers for industrialized infrastructure staging and delivery. Nokia is also opening a new cloud delivery center in India to complement one in Hungary.

Nokia cloud solutions cover integration to virtual network function (VNF) and IT applications, as well as hybrid cloud solutions. The hubs provide services for Nokia specific, multivendor and open source solutions. The strong partner ecosystem linked to the hubs enable Nokia to provide best in class cloud solutions to meet the digital service provider needs.

Deepak Harie, head of Systems Integration, Global Services at Nokia said: "We are excited to announce the first of our network of Cloud Collaboration Hubs. This represents the next phase of our cloud professional services offering. The Cloud Collaboration Hub model helps make services tangible, and accelerates operators' move towards becoming digital service providers."

