Vecima Announces Q2 Fiscal 2018 Results Earnings Call February 8, 2018 at 1 pm ET

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM), an experienced designer and manufacturer of innovative network technology solutions, today announces that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended on December 31, 2017.



A press release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three and six months ended on December 31, 2017. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the Q2FY18 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020.

Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima20180208.html

Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website:

http://www.vecima.com/shareholder-events/

Vecima Networks

Investor Relations - 250-881-1982

invest@vecima.com