Solid Biosciences Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,812,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125,000,000. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 26, 2018 under the symbol "SLDB." The offering is expected to close on January 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Leerink Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Nomura and Chardan are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused solely on finding meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Founded by those touched by the disease, Solid is a center of excellence for DMD, bringing together experts in science, technology and care to drive forward a portfolio of candidates that have life-changing potential. Currently, Solid is progressing programs across four scientific platforms: Corrective Therapies, Disease-Modifying Therapies, Disease Understanding and Assistive Devices. The company's lead candidate, SGT-001, is an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapy, which is currently under investigation in a Phase I/II clinical trial called IGNITE DMD.

