Talonvest Obtains $11.5 Million Construction Loan for New Storage Development

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, secured a $11,537,500 construction loan on behalf of Palatine Capital Partners for the ground up development of a Class A institutional grade self storage facility. The property has exceptional visibility, is well located, and will be a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art, multi-story facility with approximately 70,000 rentable square feet. The financing was structured with a Midwestern-based regional bank lending on self storage properties nationally. Alex Hurst, Founder and Managing Partner of Palatine, shared "We felt confident that we got the best available financing because of Talonvest's thorough vetting of the market and their vast experience financing storage properties." The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Jim Davies, Erich Pryor, Tom Sherlock, and Terra Hendrich.



About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties throughout the United States. In addition, they have established a dominant niche position in financing self-storage properties across the country.

