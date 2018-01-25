Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions





Golar LNG Partners LP ("the Partnership") (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 of $0.5775 per common and general partner unit. This cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2018 to all common and general partner unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2018.

A cash distribution of $0.63802 per Series A preferred unit (NASDAQ:GMLPP) for the period from October 31, 2017 through February 14, 2018 has also been declared. This will be payable on February 15, 2018 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as at February 8, 2018.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

January 25, 2018



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



