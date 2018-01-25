Avid Unveils Wide Range of Music and Audio Product Innovations at NAMM 2018

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAMM Show (North Hall, Booth #15501) -- Avid® (NASDAQ:AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today introduced powerful innovations for music and audio professionals at NAMM 2018. Powered by MediaCentral®, the industry's most open and efficient platform designed for media, these new tools and Avid's creative ecosystem enable aspiring and professional musicians to create, collaborate and gain the broadest exposure for their content.



"Avid is innovating for music and sound faster than ever before—at the speed of our customers' inspiration in the studio and live venues—with new capabilities across our platform, workflow solutions, and creative tools," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Chairman and CEO at Avid. "Avid's latest product introductions demonstrate the power of our unique creative ecosystem, which empowers anyone participating in the music business to connect, collaborate, create and be heard around the world."

Avid's introductions at NAMM 2018 include:

Avid ArtistCentral

Avid unveiled the Avid ArtistCentral™ application. Avid ArtistCentral brings the benefits of the Avid ecosystem to individual artists, making it easy and efficient to connect with other artists and access the tools they need to expand their creative potential. The Avid ArtistCentral app makes it simple for users to find, connect and chat with Avid Artist Community members and invite them to collaborate on a project and provide feedback on their work.

Avid VENUE and Waves

The new Waves SoundGrid High Density (WSG-HD) Option Card and Avid VENUE™ software update for its award-winning Avid VENUE | S6L live sound system deliver unmatched hardware and software integration with Waves SoundGrid systems. S6L provides seamless Avid Pro Tools® integration and on-board industry-standard AAX plug-ins. Engineers can now mix with the same Waves sound processors used on the artist's studio recordings to re-create their signature studio sound in live settings. This collaboration between Avid and Waves Audio provides live sound engineers with extensive tactile and software control of plug-in parameters, a vastly simplified setup, system redundancy, and much greater creative flexibility.

Pro Tools 2018

The latest release of Pro Tools 2018 boosts the creative experience and accelerates workflows for greater collaboration with new features including Track Presets, retrospective MIDI record, MIDI editing enhancements, Playlist Comping enhancements, and much more. Pro Tools 2018 enables songwriters, composers, musicians, producers, and mixers to focus more on the creative process and less on laborious tasks. The new retrospective MIDI record feature ensures that users will never lose a performance, while shortcuts to quickly transpose, trim notes and edit velocities make music creation quicker and easier.

EUCON Software

A new version of EUCON™ software lets customers use Pro Tools® | Control – Avid's free iOS iPad app – in conjunction with the Pro Tools | S6 control surface to remotely control Pro Tools and other digital audio workstations (DAWs) giving them the flexibility to be anywhere in the studio during a mixing session. This EUCON software release also enables users to operate S6 Soft Keys to control multiple DAWs simultaneously, accelerating mixing workflows for film and TV post production.

Sibelius 2018

A new version of Sibelius®, the world's best-selling music composition and notation software, is now available. It delivers enhancements to both Sibelius and Sibelius | First, including new multi-edit workflows that enable composers, arrangers, orchestrators, copyists and engravers to deliver scores faster and more efficiently.

Sibelius Cloud Storage Plans

Avid introduced Sibelius Cloud Storage Plans to give users more flexible storage capabilities, enabling them to easily expand cloud storage for sharing more scores. Avid also expanded the Avid Artist Community with Sibelius | Cloud Sharing, which allows composers to share their scores with anyone, anywhere, on any device.

Avid Educates at NAMM Show 2018

NAMM TEC Master Class : Avid Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., will speak on the Future of Content Creation and Distribution on Saturday, January 27 at 2pm at NAMM U Hilton Education Center's fourth floor Avilla room

Avid Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., will speak on Saturday, January 27 at 2pm at NAMM U Hilton Education Center's fourth floor Avilla room Making Music Creation Accessible: Ed Gray, director, Partnering Programs | Market Solutions at Avid, will speak on this topic on Sunday, January 28 at 1pm in Room 201 above Hall A at the Anaheim Convention Center

1pm in Room 201 above Hall A at the Anaheim Convention Center The State of Plug-in Processing for Live Sound: Robert Scovill, manager of Solutions Development Sales | Strategic Solutions at Avid, will speak on this topic Thursday, January 25, 11am to 12pm at Anaheim Hilton

Visiting Artists at Avid's Booth North Hall, #15501

Pensado's Place: January 25-27 at 1:00pm daily

Dave Pensado and Herb Trawick will do three live shows on the Avid main stage, featuring Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, the producers behind 2017's GRAMMY® Award nominated smash hit "Despacito", and Ariel Borujow and Alan Meyerson

Immersive Electronic Music Creation, Matt Lange: January 25, 11:30am; January 26, January 27, 10am; January 28, 10am and 1:30pm

Renowned producer, guitar player, and songwriter Matt Lange will show how he composes, mixes, and advances his music in Pro Tools

Sound for Post: January 26,11:30am

Will Files, PK Hooker, Dave Grimaldi, Doug Murray, Jack Whittaker, and John Morris, War for the Planet of the Apes



January 26, 4:30pm

Stranger Things Sound Designer, Craig Henighan; Supervising Sound Editor, Brad North; Music Editor, David Klotz; and Sound FX Editor, Jordan Wilby



January 27, 11:30am

Academy Award® winner and Supervising Sound Editor, Mark Mangini; and Re-recording Mixers, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphil discuss Blade Runner 2049



January 27, 4:30pm

The team behind Game of Thrones talks dragons, Targaryans, and impending winter. On the stage will be: Re-recording Mixer, Onnalee Blank; Supervising Sound Editor, Tim Kimmel; Foley Editor/Mixer, Brett Voss; Foley Artist, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit; Sound Designer, Paula Fairfield; and Music Editor, David Klotz

Examining the Creative Process: January 25-28 at various times

Top mixers and producers Ariel Borujow, MarioSo DeJesus, Craig Bauer, Andrés Torres & Mauricio Rengifo, and Lu Diaz show a glimpse into how they achieve their unique sounds using Pro Tools

Sibelius: January 25-27 at 3:45pm

Head of Music Preparation for Walt Disney Studios, Booker White; Composer, Amit Cohen (Bloodline, Star Trek – Discovery, MTNA National Composition Competition award winner); and John Meehan (Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps) discuss how Sibelius helps them shape their scores

Perspectives on the Art of Making Music: January 25-27 at 3pm & January 28 at 12:45pm

Justin Gray, Rob Kleiner, and Mark Yaeger discuss avenues for success in the industry

