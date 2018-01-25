Avid Supercharges Music Notation with Sibelius 2018

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAMM Show (North Hall, Booth #15501) -- Avid® (NASDAQ:AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced the availability of Sibelius® 2018. Debuting at NAMM 2018, the new version of the world's best-selling music composition and notation software – used by acclaimed composers like Steve Reich, Chick Corea and Gil Goldstein – deliver enhancements to both Sibelius and Sibelius | First, including new multi-edit workflows, that enable composers, arrangers, orchestrators, copyists and engravers to deliver scores faster and more efficiently.



Powered by MediaCentral®, the industry's most open and efficient platform designed for media, the new version of Sibelius enables the selection and editing of multiple objects all at once. Artists can accelerate music notation by:

Selecting multiple barlines and changing the type or adding system breaks concurrently.

Selecting multiple staves and adding lines for faster hairpin and phrase mark additions.

Creating repeated sections faster, and finding and executing tasks in the ribbon immediately.

Adding score dynamics and text faster by selecting multiple staves or notes and adding expression text to all objects at once.

Adding or editing technique text, boxed text, and many other text types to save valuable creative time.

"Our newest version of Sibelius provides our music notation customer community with accelerated workflows to help them deliver polished work on time," said Derk Hagedorn, Senior Marketing Product Manager of Live Systems and Music Notation at Avid. "As part of our continued commitment to delivering the most comprehensive ecosystem of creative tools and workflow solutions, Sibelius makes the entire music writing and delivery experience more efficient than ever. And with new cloud plans and Sibelius joining the Avid Artist Community, composers will have more opportunities to share, connect, collaborate and be heard."

Avid also introduced Sibelius Cloud Storage Plans and expanded the Avid Artist Community with Sibelius Cloud | Sharing, giving users access to an extensive network of creative artists and media professionals. Users now have more flexible storage capabilities, enabling them to easily expand cloud storage for sharing more scores. Based on the results of last year's Avid Customer Association Vote, Avid has also expanded the Avid Artist Community with Sibelius | Cloud Sharing, which allows composers to share their scores with anyone, anywhere, on any device. With Sibelius joining the Avid Artist Community, users can find, connect, network and collaborate with more than 30,000 other artists, and combine their scores with their profiles and share or sell them in Avid's creative ecosystem.

Availability

Sibelius 2018 is available now and is free to all Sibelius and Sibelius | First customers with an active subscription or support plan. Avid offers flexible licensing options for Sibelius and Sibelius | First, with both subscriptions and perpetual licenses. Sibelius Cloud Storage plans are also available now. For more information, visit: http://www.avid.com/sibelius.

