Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 after the closing of the market.



The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251. Please reference conference ID 9646209. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

