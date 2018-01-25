Nokia launches world-first MulteFire(TM) small cell to widen adoption of private LTE for industries, enterprises and operators

Press Release

MulteFire small cell leverages global unlicensed spectrum for reliable, secure, high-capacity and high-coverage LTE access

Easy deployment allows any enterprise or city to wirelessly connect people and IoT for business-critical applications, new business models and revenue streams

Mobile service providers will be able to expand their enterprise offer to markets where they currently do not own licensed spectrum

25 January 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is to launch the world's first MulteFire(TM) small cell that will enable industries, enterprises, smart cities and mobile service providers to leverage global unlicensed spectrum for secure, high-capacity and high-coverage private LTE networks. The new small cell - the Nokia Flexi Zone MulteFire Multiband Pico BTS - will allow companies to connect mobile sensor-enabled 'things' and people more efficiently, enabling new business models and paving the way towards future 5G connectivity.

Private LTE and, in the future, 5G, will help transform operations for industries and enterprises, in segments such as logistics, energy, mining, transportation, manufacturing, venues and smart cities. Private LTE will provide high-coverage and performance, low latency and reliable wireless connectivity as an additional option to Ethernet, allowing companies to increase productivity and efficiency through pervasive wireless mobile connectivity required for people and machine-type communications.

With 'Wi-Fi®-like' ease of deployment, the MulteFire small cell will allow industries, smart cities and service providers to take advantage of new capabilities:

Industries will be able to reliably track parcels and containers in key logistic hubs and campuses, to connect with and remotely control their vehicles while leveraging MulteFire performance for video applications such as surveillance.

Mobile service providers will be able to expand their mobile enterprise offer to companies in regions of the world outside of their licensed spectrum footprint.

Owners of public buildings such as hotels, malls, stadiums and venues will also benefit from new revenue streams, with the ability to open up their Private LTE network to mobile providers to enhance indoor services for subscribers at their location.

About the Nokia Flexi Zone MulteFire Multiband Pico BTS

Compact 4-liter outdoor and indoor small cell to be made commercially available in the second quarter of 2018

Offers support for multiple carriers leveraging the new MulteFire radio access technology standard and enabling throughput of up to 300 Mbps, and class-leading multi-user capacity

MulteFire Alliance Release 1.0 compliant and upgradable via software

Ruggedized to meet the demands of industries and 'Wi-Fi-like' ease of deployment in 'all-in-one' form factor/unit using Ethernet backhaul and power

Large coverage via up to 1W of RF power, the maximum allowed in unlicensed spectrum

Simplified operations and optimization via Flexi Zone Plug&Play and enhanced self-organizing network (SON) capabilities

Neutral host capability support will enable owners of public buildings such as hotels, venues, traffic hubs and subways to lease the private LTE network to mobile providers, allowing them to enhance services for customers

Randy Cox, head of Small Cell Product Management at Nokia, said: "By making it possible for anyone to operate their own Private LTE network, Nokia is driving the transformation of industries in the same way that mobile networks and devices transformed our lives as consumers. Using Flexi Zone MulteFire small cells to deliver a private 4G layer, we offer an additional wireless option to Ethernet that can easily and cost-effectively connect massive numbers of people and things including mobile assets. Wireless networks have a critical role in helping operators and industries embrace the fourth industrial revolution."

Nokia can deliver end-to-end private LTE solutions, leveraging its network and Services for HetNet offerings. The portfolio incorporates a range of Nokia cloud packet core deployment options, virtual Multi-access Edge Computing and support for a number of low latency applications for operators, vertical industries and enterprises around the globe. Nokia WING complements private LTE with a worldwide IoT network grid through its alliance of operators for places where private LTE isn't available, transforming supply chains for multinational enterprises.

Nokia will demonstrate the capabilities of the Flexi Zone MulteFire small cell over an end-to-end Private LTE network in February at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

Did You Know

The total global Smart Systems revenue for the private LTE addressable market in industrial and commercial IoT will reach $118.5 billion in 2023 (Harbor Research)

Nokia is one of the two founding members of the MulteFire Alliance - an international association now with 40 members dedicated to building a global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile cellular technology in configurations that use only unlicensed and shared radio spectrum.

The Nokia Flexi Zone MulteFire variant completes a comprehensive small cell portfolio that includes the industry's first Flexi Zone to leverage spectrum in the US 3.5 GHz CBRS band.

