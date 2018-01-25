PR N°. C2843C

STMicroelectronics announces change in leadership team

Geneva, January 25, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced today that Carlo Ferro, Chief Financial Officer and President Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services, has informed the Company about his intention to step down from his position at the same time as ST President and CEO Carlo Bozotti's retirement, which will be effective at the conclusion of the Annual General Shareholders' meeting, to pursue other personal opportunities. Mr. Ferro will remain President of ST's Italian affiliate until the end of 2018.

Carlo Bozotti commented: "Carlo has been associated with ST in various capacities since its IPO in 1994. Since then, he has strongly contributed to the Company's average compound total return to shareholders of about 10% per year. In his role of CFO, and then with increased responsibilities in Legal, IP, Infrastructure and Planning, he has fully supported ST's transformation, inspiring and driving key initiatives of product portfolio management, financial discipline, asset management and financing on the capital markets. Through his leadership, he has developed an outstanding and talented Finance organization".

"I am grateful to Carlo, to the ST Supervisory Board and to all of my colleagues for such a unique professional opportunity during my time at ST. I remain committed to the Company and its shareholders with unchanged dedication during this period of transition and I wish to ST, and to all ST employees, all the best for the future", said Carlo Ferro.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Tait Sorensen

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 602 485 2064

tait.sorensen@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Director, PR & Media Operations

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/997a9782-be37-4941-b443-41453c109872