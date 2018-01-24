Sustainable Brands Kicks off Global Showcase of Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Brands® recently opened general registration for its flagship conference: SB'18 Vancouver. More than 3,000 business leaders are expected to gather June 4-7th at the Vancouver Convention Centre for conversation around how brands are staying relevant and resilient in a challenged world. The conference will showcase brands that are proactively innovating their product and service offerings to align with shifting consumer societal aspirations.

"For over a decade we've seen market drivers put pressure on brands to authentically up their game when it comes to delivering meaningful environmental and social purpose," states KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Brands. "Our research shows Americans are redefining the Good Life and it's up to brands to anticipate their customers' changing aspirations. SB'18 Vancouver celebrates world leadership and active co-creation both within and between industries toward delivering products that enhance a simpler, balanced life rich with connections to people, community and the environment."

SB'18 Vancouver is a world-class interactive event with thought-provoking conference programming and opportunities for companies to engage with existing and potential customers in a collaborative nature. Conference highlights include:

Ten unique program tracks to help brands learn how The Good Life can be embedded into all aspects of their organizations - from brand purpose to leadership - including a track on Good Retail, hosted in partnership with RILA and the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) .





and the . An interactive Activation Hub where multinational brands, solution providers, social enterprises, academia and NGOs will collaborate to discuss innovative ideas and cutting-edge solutions for Redesigning the Good Life.





More than 300 world-renowned speakers, including Sarah Krauss, CEO of S'well , Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability Office at Target , Doug Monk, Director of New Business Ventures at Nestlé , and many others, sharing insight and inspiration to transform the way brands do business.





, Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability Office at , Doug Monk, Director of New Business Ventures at , and many others, sharing insight and inspiration to transform the way brands do business. Daily Innovation Labs that will address specific market challenges and invite attendees to participate in curated discussion groups within industry-specific pavilions.





Participating sponsors to date: Nice & Serious as Principal Sponsor and Global Creative Partner, SC Johnson and CLIF Bar as Premier Sponsors, Unifi, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Vinyl Business Sustainability Council, LG, Driscoll's and Cone Communications as Major Sponsors. South Pole is a Supporting Sponsor and the Renewable Energy and Carbon Offset Partner. Over 100 industry leaders will showcase their initiatives, lead co-creative dialogue sessions and demonstrate solutions over three days in the Activation Hub.

SB'18 Vancouver is scheduled for June 4-7, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia. To join this crucial conversation and find the partners and tools needed to secure a competitive advantage in a changing marketplace, register now. Best available pricing ends February 16th.

Speaker and sponsorship opportunities are still available for those with breakthrough ideas, tools and technologies that support business success in sustainability. To learn more, download the conference brochure. For more information about attending, speaking or sponsoring SB'18 Vancouver, please visit www.SB18Vancouver.com or email connect@sustainablebrands.com.

About Sustainable Brands

Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today's business and brand leaders to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community learning and engagement throughout the year. Sustainable Brands is hosted by Sustainable Brands Worldwide, a division of Sustainable Life Media headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

