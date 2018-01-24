Cloud and Colocation Provider, Opus Interactive, Becomes Woman-Owned Business

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Interactive, a leading provider of colocation and custom cloud hosting services, announces today an ownership and top leadership change that is effective immediately. Shannon Hulbert, Eric Hulbert and Brady Wilson now own the company in its entirety. The new ownership structure transitions Opus Interactive to a Woman-Owned Small Business. Shannon Hulbert is now CEO, Eric Hulbert President and Brady Wilson CTO. Opus Interactive has experienced year over year 25% growth since 2012 and is poised for significant continued growth under the new ownership structure.



Shannon Hulbert brings over 15 years of technology and energy marketing experience to the company. "Digital transformation and new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and IoT are driving cloud adoption. The market is expected to reach $162 billion by 2020, and that means a lot of companies are starting to make the digital transformation journey. And, it's a journey that is increasingly complex. IT departments are being tasked with delivering on price and performance from a myriad of vendors and options. Finding the right solution is critical. The Opus team has spent over 20 years honing and developing a mix of partnerships, network, and services hosted from inside state-of-the-art facilities that give our customers what they need, when they need it."

"We're looking forward to taking Opus Interactive into the next level of growth," said Eric Hulbert. "My primary goal is for Opus Interactive to continue to do what we've been doing, providing outstanding support to the critical missions of our customers."

"This leadership team has actually been in place since 2012," said Brady Wilson, Opus Interactive CTO. "Eric and I have been in leadership positions for Opus Interactive since 1999, and Shannon has provided all the marketing and strategy for the company since 2012."

Opus Interactive's flagship facility is located in Infomart Data Centers in Hillsboro, which was also selected by LinkedIn for its unprecedented levels of efficiency and access to Trans Pacific submarine cables. The company also offers services from Tier III datacenters in Tata Communications' BB1 facility in Portland, which also has access to Trans Pacific cabling. Connectivity and services are also offered from downtown Dallas' Databank.

As data continues to grow, the demand for distributed data processing solutions and complexity of cloud solutions is increasing. Availability of fast, secure and seamless connectivity between edge, public, private, and hybrid cloud, and on-prem solutions to deliver will become increasingly essential. Opus specializes in building customized multi-cloud and colocation IT offerings that allow customers to run applications and infrastructure on any cloud with visibility to manage and monitor through a single pane of glass.

In addition to building and hosting multi-cloud and IT solutions, the retail cloud and colocation provider for Infomart Data Centers' Hillsboro location also offers low latency, direct access to hyperscale public cloud providers and backhaul to all available providers located within the Pittock Block. "Our customers come from a wide range of industries, but the majority are in tech, healthcare, travel and entertainment. They need a solution that's reliable, secure, and fast," comments Brady Wilson, CTO "There's a reason it's called the Silicon Forest. We're located in the heart of an area that invested heavily in connectivity infrastructure – and has continued to expand. Today, we have the ability to offer the service mix we've been honing for 20 years to our customers on a foundation that consists of low cost power, low latency connectivity to public hyperscale providers, and access to submarine cables for international connectivity."

About Opus Interactive

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive provides cloud hosting, managed services and colocation from Tier III+ data centers in Hillsboro, Portland, and Dallas. Through close partnerships with industry leaders and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for customized IT solutions that fit unique requirements for equipment, scalability, budget and future growth needs of its customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Opus Interactive is an accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance and is PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SSAE16 audited. Learn more at www.opusinteractive.com.

