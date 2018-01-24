City National Bank Hires Experienced Commercial Banking Team in Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America's Premier Private and Business Bank®, announced today that it has hired a commercial banking team to serve the financial needs of midsized businesses and entrepreneurs in the Boston and New England region. The team delivers City National's full complement of credit products, treasury management and investment services to businesses in the area.

The new commercial banking team enhances City National's capabilities in Boston and amplifies the bank's growth on the East Coast. Last year, the bank added a team of experienced commercial bankers in New York, adding to the existing and successful entertainment and private banking groups. In 2015, City National merged with Royal Bank of Canada, one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies.

"Our expansion in Boston reflects the strong demand for high-quality service and sophisticated financing in the region," said Zach Mayo, eastern regional manager of commercial banking. "I'm confident our new team will provide exceptional financial solutions to the entrepreneurs and businesses in this exciting and dynamic market."

City National has hired experienced banker and New England market leader Nate Pusey to lead and grow the new team as a senior vice president and commercial banking team lead. He previously served as a managing director and market leader for Commerce Bank & Trust in Boston. Pusey has more than 30 years of financial services experience working with midsized businesses in the New England region. Pusey and his team will work out of the loan production office that City National opened in Boston in 2013 with bankers to serve the tech industry there.

Mr. Pusey earned his bachelor's degree from Boston University's Questrom School of Business. He is a board member of the Boch Center for Performing Arts, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and the Boston Police Athletic League.

About City National

With $48.7 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 73 offices, including 18 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta and Minneapolis. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $62.2 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 35 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb.com.

