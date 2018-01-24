Guggenheim Investments Appoints Brian E. Binder as Chief Administrative Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Brian E. Binder has been appointed as a Senior Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer. He is based in Guggenheim's Chicago office.



Mr. Binder has over 24 years of experience in the asset management industry. He joins Guggenheim Investments from Deutsche Asset Management, where he was a Managing Director, President of the Deutsche Funds and Head of U.S. Product, Trading and Fund Administration. Previously, Mr. Binder was Head of Business Management and Consulting at Invesco, where he served as Chairman of the U.S. Executive Management Committee. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at Morgan Stanley, including Chief Administrative Officer of Van Kampen Investments and Chief Administrative Officer of Americas Distribution for Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Mr. Binder received his B.S. from Eastern Illinois University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brian to Guggenheim," said Jerry W. Miller, President of Guggenheim Investments. "Brian has deep experience and a long, successful track record of leading product development and management, building scalable fund infrastructure, and managing key relationships with independent boards and regulators. His appointment adds additional depth and strength to our leadership team as we continue to grow Guggenheim Investments by delivering investment and service excellence to our clients."

Mr. Binder joins Guggenheim Investments at a key point as the Firm builds on its success in 2017 to accelerate growth in 2018 and beyond. Key highlights of 2017 include:

The Firm raised more than $24 billion in net new assets from institutional and intermediary clients, reflecting 12 percent organic growth and bringing total assets under management to $250 billion.

Guggenheim's open-end mutual fund suite had $9.1 billion in net new fund sales through December 31, 2017, for a 61 percent organic growth rate of the funds platform.

All six of Guggenheim's taxable fixed income mutual funds were rated five stars by Morningstar, in addition to the five-star rated Risk Managed Real Estate fund, based on risk-adjusted return 1 .

. The Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund (GIOIX) was recognized as Best 40-Act fund of 2017 by HFM and Best Alternative Credit Focus Fund for the third year (2015, 2016, 2017) by the Thompson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards.

Guggenheim Investments was recognized by Cogent Research and Market Strategies International among the top 10 providers of research and thought leadership that is both read and shared by financial advisors.

Adds Miller: "Guggenheim Investments reached new heights in 2017 and the addition of Brian Binder to our team reflects our continued investment in growing our Firm to a position of global leadership as a specialty active manager."

1. As of 12.31.2017, the Institutional class for High Yield Fund, Macro Opportunities Fund, and Total Return Bond Fund were rated 5 stars for the overall, 3-year, and 5-year periods among 609, 609, and 501 High Yield funds, 275, 275, and 168 Nontraditional Bond funds, and 847, 847, and 778 Intermediate-Term Bond funds, respectively. The Institutional class for the Investment Grade Bond Fund, Limited Duration Fund, and Risk Managed Real Estate Fund was rated 5 stars for the overall and 3-year periods among 847 Intermediate-Term Bond funds, 462 Short Term Bond funds, and 230 Real Estate funds, respectively. The Floating Rate Strategies Fund was rated 5 stars for overall, 4 stars for 3 years, and 5 stars for 5 years among 205, 205, and 165 Bank Loan funds. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with $250 billion2 in assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

2. Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 12.31.2017. The assets include leverage of $12.1bn for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their values to decline. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility.

The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products with at least a three-year history and does not include the effect of sales charges. Exchange-traded funds and open-end mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10 percent of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5 percent receive 4 stars, the next 35 percent receive 3 stars, the next 22.5 percent receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10 percent receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

©2017 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar, nor its content providers, are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Winners of the HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards were selected by a panel of judges and announced on October 19, 2017. The judges, who are investors and investment consultants, reviewed both quantitative and qualitative factors, including the pedigree of the managers, structural criteria and reputation with investors, and the last 12 months of returns and risk-adjusted performance ending June 2017. 7 finalists were chosen out of 12 entries for the Best 40 Act Fund-Other category. The Guggenheim Macro Opportunities ranked #1.

Thomson Reuters Lipper Awards: The Best Alternative Credit Focus Fund 3 and 5 year awards are granted to the fund in the Alternative Credit Focus category with the highest Lipper Leader score for Consistent Return, a measure of risk-adjusted return, over the 3-year and 5-year periods, as of 11.30 of the prior year, respectively. In 2017, The Macro Opportunities Fund was granted the award for both the 3-year period among 155 funds and the 5-year period among 114 funds. In 2016 and 2015 it was granted the award for the three year period among 129 and 114 funds, respectively.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

Read a fund's prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

